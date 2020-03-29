JUST IN: Osun Government Announces Lockdown After Confirming Second Coronavirus Case

Adegboyega Oyetola, governor of the state, said all land borders will shutdown effective midnight of Sunday March 29, 2020.

by Saharareporters, New York Mar 29, 2020



The Osun State Government has ordered residents in the state to go on total lockdown after confirmation of the second case of Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the state.

Adegboyega Oyetola, governor of the state, said all land borders will shutdown effective midnight of Sunday March 29, 2020.

Oyetola said there would be no movement within the state during the shutdown while those on essential duties such as health personnel, fire service, environmental officials, security personnel, power and water supply agencies, media and telecommunication officers will be on duty.

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: Western Diplomats Warn Of Coronavirus Explosion In Nigeria As European Countries Evacuate Citizens
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Coronavirus Cases Hit 97 In Nigeria
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Chief Medical Director Of UCH Ibadan Tests Positive For Coronavirus
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Two Nurses, One Doctor Infected With Coronavirus In Abuja Hospital
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigeria's Immigration Boss, Babandede, Tests Positive For Coronavirus
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigeria Records Eight New Confirmed Cases Of Coronavirus
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Western Diplomats Warn Of Coronavirus Explosion In Nigeria As European Countries Evacuate Citizens
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Coronavirus Cases Hit 97 In Nigeria
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Chief Medical Director Of UCH Ibadan Tests Positive For Coronavirus
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Opinion Abba Kyari, The church And Coronavirus Pandemic By Festus Adedayo
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Two Nurses, One Doctor Infected With Coronavirus In Abuja Hospital
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Babalakin Obsessed With The Vice-Chancellor’s Removal By Alabi Azeez
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigeria's Immigration Boss, Babandede, Tests Positive For Coronavirus
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Opinion Pantami And Ministerial Arrogancy By Emmanuel John
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigeria Records Eight New Confirmed Cases Of Coronavirus
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH WHO Ranks Nigeria Sixth African Country With Highest Coronavirus Cases
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Coronavirus: United States Urges Doctors, Nurses Worldwide To Apply For Its Visas
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Provost, Deputy Of UCH Ibadan Test Positive For Coronavirus
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad