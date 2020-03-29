JUST IN: Osun Government Announces Lockdown After Confirming Second Coronavirus Case





The Osun State Government has ordered residents in the state to go on total lockdown after confirmation of the second case of Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the state.

Adegboyega Oyetola, governor of the state, said all land borders will shutdown effective midnight of Sunday March 29, 2020.

Oyetola said there would be no movement within the state during the shutdown while those on essential duties such as health personnel, fire service, environmental officials, security personnel, power and water supply agencies, media and telecommunication officers will be on duty.