Ogun Government Closes Land Borders Over Coronavirus Outbreak

Governor Dapo Abiodun



The Ogun State Government has announced the closure of its borders with neighbouring states and the international border with the Republic of Benin.



Chief Press Secretary to Governor Dapo Abiodun, Kunle Somorin, said this in a statement.



He said the closure will take effect from midnight on Sunday, 29th March, 2020, and be in force for two weeks in the first instance.

As a result, movement in and out of the state is banned as a further measure to contain the Coronavirus pandemic.



The statement reads, “The position of Ogun State is peculiar. It not only shares an international border with the Republic of Benin, it does so with all other states in the South-West (except Ekiti) including Lagos State, which has understandably recorded the highest number of infections in the country largely because it hosts the busiest air and sea ports and it’s the nation’s economic capital.

“The border closure will not only be beneficial to Ogun State but the national efforts to curtail and contain the virus.

"Lessons from other climes strongly indicate that closure of borders has the potential to drastically flatten the curve of spread whilst unrestricted movement portends grave dangers.”

The only exceptions to the interstate restrictions are vehicles conveying personnel involved in essential services such as security agencies, health workers, food and medical items and petroleum products.

