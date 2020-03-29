UPDATE: Buhari Orders 14-day Lockdown In Lagos, Ogun and FCT Over Coronavirus Outbreak



President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday during a nationwide broadcast ordered the restriction of movement in Lagos, Ogun and Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, following the outbreak and continued spread of Coronavirus in the country.

The restriction is expected to last for two weeks in the first instance to enable the Federal Ministry of Health, Nigerian Centre for Disease Control and other stakeholders rally all available resources to control the spread of the disease.

Buhari urged citizens in these areas to stay in their homes in order to reduce the risk of contracting the virus.

He equally advised that inter-state travels should be postponed.

According to the President, the containment period will be used to identify, trace and isolate all individuals that had come in contact with confirmed cases, including ensuring the treatment of confirmed cases while restricting further spread to other states.

He said, "Based on the advice of the Federal Ministry of Health and NCDC, I am directing the cessation of all movements in Lagos and FCT for an initial period of 14 days with effect from 11pm on Monday, March 30, 2020.

"This restriction will also apply to Ogun State due to its close proximity to Lagos and the high traffic between the two states."

Nigeria currently has 97 confirmed cases of Coronavirus and one recorded death.

