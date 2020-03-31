Adamawa Announces Lockdown Of State Over Coronavirus

“Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri says though painful, the decision was necessary to save lives."

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 31, 2020

 

The Adamawa State Government has announced a lockdown of the state for 14 days.

A statement by Press Secretary to the governor, Humwashi Wonosikou, said that the measure was necessary to contain the spread of Coronavirus.

The statement reads, “Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri says though painful, the decision was necessary to save lives.

“Inter-state travel restriction is also imposed and international borders with Cameroon are to remain shut during this period.

“The ban also affects tricycle, taxis and bus operators throughout the state.

“Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri regretted that the directive to workers on grade levels 1-14 to stay at home was not adhered to in the first instance.

“Therefore, government is left with no option than to impose the lockdown in the overall interest of the people as Covid-19 continues to spread in Nigeria.

“Social Activities such as clubbing and joints are banned, markets are also hereby restricted, except for those selling food items, pharmaceuticals, filling Stations, while banks are to provide skeletal services.

“The government however emphasises on the need to ensure basic hygiene practices of hand washing, social distancing and avoiding crowded places.”

 

SaharaReporters, New York

