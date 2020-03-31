Allow Tanker Drivers Operate During Lockdown, NNPC Tells Law Enforcement Agencies

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 31, 2020

 

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation has appealed to law enforcement agencies across the country to allow petroleum products tanker drivers free movement during the lockdown ordered in parts of the country by President Muhammadu Buhari and some state governments.

A statement by NNPC’s Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division, Dr Kennie Obateru, said the exemption granted by President Buhari to certain categories of essential workers covers the operations of petroleum products tanker drivers.

The statement said that the Federal Government counts on the support of law enforcement agencies across the country to ensure smooth distribution of petroleum products during the period of restriction.

NNPC advised motorists not to engage in panic buying as there was enough supply to cater to the needs of the people.

 

