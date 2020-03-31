Coronavirus: Lagos, Ogun To Receive Ambulances, Test Kits From Oyedepo

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 31, 2020

 

The Lagos and Ogun governments will any moment from now receive ambulances, test kits and other medical supplies to help combat and curtail the spread of Coronavirus pandemic in the country.

The donation was made by Presiding Bishop of the Living Faith Church Worldwide also known as Winners’ Chapel International, David Oyedepo.

Chairman of the church’s Editorial Board, Prof Sheriff Folarin, in a statement said, “Living Faith Church as a faith-based organisation with a global outreach, wishes to register its support, in entirety, to the Nigerian Government and global efforts to win the war against this unseen but common enemy of mankind.

“Among the medical/health resources are two state-of-the-art ambulances with capacity for first aid, test, and treatment of those infected or on emergency resulting from the infection.

“Each of the ambulances will be donated to Lagos and Ogun States to boost the disease control measures and treatment.

“Other items include 20 cartons of latex hand gloves, 10 cartons of disposable face masks, 40 pieces of infrared thermometers, 500 pieces of personal protective equipment, Hazmat suit, two boxes of pulse oximeters and two cartons of blood pressure monitor.

“Also donated are foodstuffs meant for immediate distribution as palliatives to the less privileged who are likely to be the worst hit by the lockdown.

“These are 400 bags of rice, 150 bags of beans, 400 bags of garri, 500 gallons of vegetable oil, among other items.”

SaharaReporters, New York

