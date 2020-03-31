IGP, Police Spokesperson, 10 Others Test Negative For Coronavirus

Nigeria currently has 135 confirmed cases of Coronavirus and two recorded deaths.

by Saharareporters, New York Mar 31, 2020

IGP Mohammed Adamu

IGP, Police Spokesperson, 10 Others Test Negative For Coronavirus

Nigeria’s Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has tested negative for Coronavirus. 

The IGP received the result of the test on Tuesday after submitting samples on March 27, 2020. 

Other officers, who also tested negative include Force Public Relations Officer, DCP Frank Mba, Principal Staff Officer to the IGP, DCP Idowu Owohunwa, Head of the Force Technical Intelligence Unit, DCP Lanre Ogunlowo, Personal Physician to the IGP, CSP (Dr) Nonye Welle, Medical Officer, Police Clinic, Force Headquarters, Abuja, CSP (Dr) Titus Adegbite, Secretary to the IGP, SP Moses Jolugbo, and five other close aides to Adamu. 

While noting that policing was a high-contact job with its attendant risks, the IGP enjoined police officers nationwide to adhere strictly to all precautionary and safety measures in the course of their day-to-day activities.

Adamu, according to a statement by Mba, equally enjoined members of the public to voluntarily obey all restriction orders put in place by government.

Recall that Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, Abba Kyari, who has tested positive for Coronavirus, earlier this month attended the wedding of the son of the IGP, thereby raising fears that all those he came in contact with including Adamu may have been infected.

Three of Kyari’s staff were later confirmed to be infected with the virus, leaving several others concerned.

Nigeria currently has 135 confirmed cases of Coronavirus and two recorded deaths.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Begging Not Allowed In Islam –Emir Of Kano
0 Comments
1 Month Ago
Legal JUST IN: Court Bars Police From Arresting IPOB’s Lawyer
0 Comments
3 Months Ago
Police Police Dismiss Officer Over Killing Of Man At Wizkid’s Concert
0 Comments
3 Months Ago
CRIME Two Persons Arrested Over Attempt To Vandalise Telecoms Mast In Bayelsa
0 Comments
2 Months Ago
CRIME Police Debunk Report Claiming 30 People Were Killed In Kaduna-Zaria Road Attack
0 Comments
2 Months Ago
Journalism Group Demands Investigation Into Killing Of Journalist By Police In Abuja
0 Comments
2 Months Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Nigerian Doctor Dies Of Coronavirus In United Kingdom
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Military Nigerian Army Redeploys Senior Officers In Major Shake-up
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Boko Haram How Boko Haram Terrorists Dealt Us Heavy Blow –Nigerian Army Commander
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH How I Conquered Coronavirus —Osowobi, Young Activist Released From Lagos Isolation Centre
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Military Group Hails Army Commander, Adeniyi, For Bravery, Patriotism In Boko Haram Fight After Removal By Buratai
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Breakdown of Funds Donated to Federal and State Governments in the Fight Against the Coronavirus.
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics President Buhari Succumbs To Public Pressure, Signs COVID-19 Regulations 2020
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Losing Her Religion: Nigeria’s Faith Unveiled In The Face Of COVID-19 By R. Evon Benson-Idahosa
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigeria's Coronavirus Cases Rise By Four, Now 135
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Coronavirus: Lagos, Ogun To Receive Ambulances, Test Kits From Oyedepo
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Islam Coronavirus: Sultan Of Sokoto Slams Islamic Clerics Over Non-adherence To Experts’ Advice
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
News Nothing Must Happen To El-Zakzaky, Shiites Warn Buhari After Kaduna Prison Unrest
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad