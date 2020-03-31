IGP Mohammed Adamu

IGP, Police Spokesperson, 10 Others Test Negative For Coronavirus

Nigeria’s Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has tested negative for Coronavirus.

The IGP received the result of the test on Tuesday after submitting samples on March 27, 2020.

Other officers, who also tested negative include Force Public Relations Officer, DCP Frank Mba, Principal Staff Officer to the IGP, DCP Idowu Owohunwa, Head of the Force Technical Intelligence Unit, DCP Lanre Ogunlowo, Personal Physician to the IGP, CSP (Dr) Nonye Welle, Medical Officer, Police Clinic, Force Headquarters, Abuja, CSP (Dr) Titus Adegbite, Secretary to the IGP, SP Moses Jolugbo, and five other close aides to Adamu.

While noting that policing was a high-contact job with its attendant risks, the IGP enjoined police officers nationwide to adhere strictly to all precautionary and safety measures in the course of their day-to-day activities.

Adamu, according to a statement by Mba, equally enjoined members of the public to voluntarily obey all restriction orders put in place by government.

Recall that Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, Abba Kyari, who has tested positive for Coronavirus, earlier this month attended the wedding of the son of the IGP, thereby raising fears that all those he came in contact with including Adamu may have been infected.

Three of Kyari’s staff were later confirmed to be infected with the virus, leaving several others concerned.

Nigeria currently has 135 confirmed cases of Coronavirus and two recorded deaths.