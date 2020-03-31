Nigerian Red Cross Calls For Support To Scale Up Coronavirus Response



The Nigerian Red Cross has appealed to members of the public to support its ongoing efforts at creating more awareness on the dangers of Coronavirus and how citizens can avoid contracting the pandemic.

In a briefing with journalists on Tuesday, the organisation said that support in form of food and other essential items were needed to distribute to households in order to help cushion the effect of the lockdown ordered by President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday.

The lockdown is to be observed in Lagos, Ogun and FCT.

Head of Communications and Advocacy of Nigeria Red Cross, Nwakpa O. Nwakpa, said they will continue to work with relevant stakeholders to help curtail the spread of the virus in the country.

Nwakpa said, "Following the first confirmed case in Nigeria, the Nigerian Red Cross Society trained and mobilised 100 volunteers in Lagos and Ogun states for intense mass mobilisation to create awareness on preventive measures through radio jingles, live radio shows, distribution of flyers, sensitisation in religious centres, markets, motor parks and streets for two weeks.

"As we all are aware, number of confirmed cases is still rising, thus there is urgent need for the Nigerian Red Cross Society to scale up her response in all affected states and neighbouring states.

"Thus, the Nigerian Red Cross Society is planing to scale her response to 20 states including the Federal Capital Territory.

"The Nigerian Red Cross hereby calls on donor agencies, international agencies, well-spirited Nigerians to partner with it to be able to scale up the fight against COVID-19 spread and imminent hardship should the lockdown persist.

"The Nigerian Red Cross therefore will be willing to receive support in cash, food, household items.

"All Nigerians should adhere strictly to government’s directives at all times including staying at home and observing optimal personal hygiene."