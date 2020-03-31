Panic As Result Of Three Suspected Coronavirus Cases In Delta Is Expected

Governor of the state, Ifeanyi Okowa, made the announcement on Tuesday evening during a statewide broadcast.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 31, 2020

Google

 

There is panic in Delta State at the moment after it was announced that the result of three suspected Coronavirus cases are being expected.

Governor of the state, Ifeanyi Okowa, made the announcement on Tuesday evening during a statewide broadcast.

The governor, who ordered a total shutdown of activities within the state for 14 days with effect from April 1, 2020, solicited the support, patience and cooperation of residents in relation to the directive.

Okowa said, “Samples of the three suspected cases have been sent to the Specialist Hospital, Irua, Edo State, and the results are been expected and once they are received, we shall announce to Deltans the true position of the result.

“We are aware of the inconveniences this restriction will bring but we must realise that we are in an emergency. Life has no duplicate and people have to be alive to be able to work or do business.

“So far, the only way to stop or contain the spread of this disease is to prevent further transmission.

“Foodstuff sellers are permitted to conduct their businesses within the precinct of their homes and will be monitored to ensure they adhere strictly to the social distancing rules, traders who inflates their goods during the period of lockdown will have their goods confiscated by the state government and get prosecuted.”

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: Nigerian Doctor Dies Of Coronavirus In United Kingdom
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH How I Conquered Coronavirus —Osowobi, Young Activist Released From Lagos Isolation Centre
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Breakdown of Funds Donated to Federal and State Governments in the Fight Against the Coronavirus.
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics President Buhari Succumbs To Public Pressure, Signs COVID-19 Regulations 2020
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigeria's Coronavirus Cases Rise By Four, Now 135
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Coronavirus: Lagos, Ogun To Receive Ambulances, Test Kits From Oyedepo
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Nigerian Doctor Dies Of Coronavirus In United Kingdom
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Military Nigerian Army Redeploys Senior Officers In Major Shake-up
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Boko Haram How Boko Haram Terrorists Dealt Us Heavy Blow –Nigerian Army Commander
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH How I Conquered Coronavirus —Osowobi, Young Activist Released From Lagos Isolation Centre
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Military Group Hails Army Commander, Adeniyi, For Bravery, Patriotism In Boko Haram Fight After Removal By Buratai
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Breakdown of Funds Donated to Federal and State Governments in the Fight Against the Coronavirus.
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics President Buhari Succumbs To Public Pressure, Signs COVID-19 Regulations 2020
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Losing Her Religion: Nigeria’s Faith Unveiled In The Face Of COVID-19 By R. Evon Benson-Idahosa
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigeria's Coronavirus Cases Rise By Four, Now 135
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Coronavirus: Lagos, Ogun To Receive Ambulances, Test Kits From Oyedepo
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Police IGP, Police Spokesperson, 10 Others Test Negative For Coronavirus
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Islam Coronavirus: Sultan Of Sokoto Slams Islamic Clerics Over Non-adherence To Experts’ Advice
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad