Panic As Result Of Three Suspected Coronavirus Cases In Delta Is Expected

There is panic in Delta State at the moment after it was announced that the result of three suspected Coronavirus cases are being expected.

Governor of the state, Ifeanyi Okowa, made the announcement on Tuesday evening during a statewide broadcast.

The governor, who ordered a total shutdown of activities within the state for 14 days with effect from April 1, 2020, solicited the support, patience and cooperation of residents in relation to the directive.

Okowa said, “Samples of the three suspected cases have been sent to the Specialist Hospital, Irua, Edo State, and the results are been expected and once they are received, we shall announce to Deltans the true position of the result.

“We are aware of the inconveniences this restriction will bring but we must realise that we are in an emergency. Life has no duplicate and people have to be alive to be able to work or do business.

“So far, the only way to stop or contain the spread of this disease is to prevent further transmission.

“Foodstuff sellers are permitted to conduct their businesses within the precinct of their homes and will be monitored to ensure they adhere strictly to the social distancing rules, traders who inflates their goods during the period of lockdown will have their goods confiscated by the state government and get prosecuted.”