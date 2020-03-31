Staying Home Is Our Small Chance Of Containing Coronavirus Outbreak –NCDC Boss

Chikwe Ihekweazu

Director-General of the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control, Chikwe Ihekweazu, has said that the country’s only chance of controlling the spread of Coronavirus was for people to stay at home.

Ihekweazu, while speaking on Channels Television on Tuesday, said to keep the virus under control, Nigerians must stay apart for some time.

He said, “Do we have to really meet? We will be destroying the efforts we're making collectively. It's only by doing this and bearing this pain for a few weeks that we have a small chance of containing this outbreak.

“To keep it (the Coronavirus) out, we have to stay apart for a few weeks.”

Nigeria now has 139 confirmed cases of Coronavirus with two recorded deaths.

The worst-hit states in the country are Lagos, Abuja and Ogun, which have been locked down for 14 days by an order by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Though Ogun State is yet to implement the lockdown, all movements in Lagos and Abuja are restricted with security officials out to enforce the directive.