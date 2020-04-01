Truck Kills Six Persons In Lagos

Six persons have been killed following a collision between a taxi and a Dangote Cement truck on Epe Expressway in Lagos.

Director-General, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, said the accident happened on Tuesday.

The truck fell on the taxi with number plate SMK – 312ES, said to be conveying seven persons to a destination in the state and crushed it, killing six of the commuters.

He said, “On arrival at the accident scene, a Dangote Cement truck with unknown number plate was discovered to have fallen on a fully-loaded OPEL commercial taxi with number plate SMK-312ES.

“Investigations revealed that a total of seven persons were in the crushed car with six of them having lost their lives on or shortly after the impact.”