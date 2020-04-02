BREAKING: Lagos Discharges 11 Coronavirus Patients

This was announced by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Thursday evening.

by Saharareporters, New York Apr 02, 2020


The Lagos State Government has discharged another 11 Coronavirus patients after they tested negative to the disease.

This was announced by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Thursday evening. 

He said, “I am happy to break to you, my good people of Lagos, the news of the release today of 11 more patients from our facility in Yaba. 

“They have fully recovered and have tested negative to COVID-19 and have been allowed to return home to their families.

“The patients include two females and nine males. Their results came out negative in two rounds of tests.”

The governor thanked the health workers, who worked to ensure those confirmed with the virus are well treated.

He also urged Lagosians to adhere to all guidelines to curb the further spread of the virus.

He added, “I want to use this opportunity to once again thank our frontline health workers and other professionals for their service.

“Let me reiterate that this is not the time to relax but to maintain our vigilance against #COVID19 because of the community infection that we are beginning to see.

“Again, I assure you that at the end of it all, we will hoist a flag of victory – with your cooperation and by the grace of the Almighty.”

