BREAKING: NCDC Confirms 10 New Coronavirus Cases In Nigeria

The new cases bring to 184 the total confirmed cases in the country.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 02, 2020


The Nigerian Centre for Disease Control has confirmed 10 new cases of people infected with Coronavirus in the country.

Of the 10, seven was recorded in Lagos while three was confirmed in Abuja.

"Ten new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria; seven in Lagos and three in the FCT.

"As at 08:00pm 2nd April, there are 184 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. 

"Twenty have been discharged with two deaths," the NCDC tweeted.
 

SaharaReporters, New York

