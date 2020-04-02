Coronavirus: Akwa Ibom Declares 14-day Lockdown

This is coming after the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control confirmed five cases in the state.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 02, 2020

 

Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State has announced a 14-day lockdown in the state to prevent the spread of Coronavirus.

This is coming after the Nigeria  Centre for Disease Control confirmed five cases in the state.

Though the government had initially denied the result by the NCDC and said another test would be conducted, the governor said the lockdown was to enable a thorough process of contact tracing to identify those, who may have been exposed to the five confirmed victims.

In a statewide broadcast, Governor Emmanuel said the confirmed cases are mostly health professionals, who gad contact with a foreigner that later tested positive for the virus.

The governor said there would be restriction of people and vehicular movement except of those carrying out essential duties.

He said, “I am hereby announcing a complete cessation of movement in the state extended to period of 14 days. 

"There will be no movement of persons except those on essential duties, who must carry a proper means of identification.

“As I speak, the confirmed cases who are mostly healthcare professionals are in good health and have so far presented no symptoms.

“However, they have been moved to the isolation centres for proper management and the process of contact tracing has begun.

“All business premises, markets, shops, motor parks and offices must remain closed during this period.

“The only exception will be pharmacies and grocery shops. All events of any nature are prohibited during this period.

“Relevant security agencies have been briefed and they will ensure strict compliance with this directive."

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Police Police, Air Force Personnel Clash In Abuja Over Violation Of Lockdown Order
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Islam Lagos Government Seals Agege Central Mosque Over Violation Of Ban On Public Gathering
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH After Backlash, Nigerian Government Pulls Down Tweet Begging US Billionaire, Elon Musk, For Ventilators
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Africa Can’t Run Away From Coronavirus, Medical Expert Says
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Doctor Treating Coronavirus Patients In Edo Contracts Virus
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Coronavirus: NCDC Accused Of Carrying Out Selective Testing, Concentrating On Prominent Nigerians
0 Comments
36 Minutes Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Police Police, Air Force Personnel Clash In Abuja Over Violation Of Lockdown Order
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Human Rights Kogi Commissioner, Abdulmumuni Danga, Brutalises Lady For Calling Him Out On Facebook
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Human Rights Protest Erupts In Delta Over Killing Of Man By Army Personnel
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Islam Lagos Government Seals Agege Central Mosque Over Violation Of Ban On Public Gathering
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH After Backlash, Nigerian Government Pulls Down Tweet Begging US Billionaire, Elon Musk, For Ventilators
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Politics Kogi Governor, Yahaya Bello, Orders Investigation Into Rape Allegation Against Commissioner After SaharaReporters’ Story
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Opinion Buhari: An Illiterate Jubril? By Ozodinukwe Okenwa
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Politics Garba Shehu Is A Paid Propagandist Hired To Distract Nigerians From Complex Issues Of Health —Soyinka
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Africa Can’t Run Away From Coronavirus, Medical Expert Says
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Military Group Hails Army Commander, Adeniyi, For Bravery, Patriotism In Boko Haram Fight After Removal By Buratai
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Opinion Illegal Enforcement Of COVID-19 Regulations By Armed Troops Must Stop By Femi Falana
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Doctor Treating Coronavirus Patients In Edo Contracts Virus
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad