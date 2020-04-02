Ensure Accountability For Donated Funds, Civil Society Group Tells Nigerian Government

A coalition of civil society organisations has urged the Nigerian Government to ensure transparency and accountability in the management of over N30bn donated by groups, institutions and well-meaning individuals to help stop the spread of Coronavirus.

In a statement on Thursday by the Centre for Democracy and Development, Women Advocacy Research and Documentation Centre, Journalists for Democratic Rights, Civil Society Network Against Corruption, HURIDAC, Green Peoples Environmental Network, Nigerian Human Rights Community, COPEAIDS Foundation, a health-concern rights group, Civil Society Coalition for Mandate Protection, HELP Center for Development, said no one should be encouraged to profit from human misery.

The statement reads, “We appreciate all contributors and donors in the emergency funds and materials in response to the Coronavirus pandemic.

“The best that can happen is accountability. No one should be encouraged to profit from the current human misery.

“We urge all government MDAs and special task force to uphold procurement and operational standards and policies in awards and payments of services and distribution of materials.”

The coalition called for strict monitoring and evaluation of the disbursed funds by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission to ensure that it is used for public good.