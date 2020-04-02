Ensure Accountability For Donated Funds, Civil Society Group Tells Nigerian Government

The coalition called for strict monitoring and evaluation of the disbursed funds by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission to ensure that it is used for public good.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 02, 2020

 

A coalition of civil society organisations has urged the Nigerian Government to ensure transparency and accountability in the management of over N30bn donated by groups, institutions and well-meaning individuals to help stop the spread of Coronavirus.

In a statement on Thursday by the Centre for Democracy and Development, Women Advocacy Research and Documentation Centre, Journalists for Democratic Rights, Civil Society Network Against Corruption, HURIDAC, Green Peoples Environmental Network, Nigerian Human Rights Community, COPEAIDS Foundation, a health-concern rights group, Civil Society Coalition for Mandate Protection, HELP Center for Development, said no one should be encouraged to profit from human misery.

The statement reads, “We appreciate all contributors and donors in the emergency funds and materials in response to the Coronavirus pandemic.

“The best that can happen is accountability. No one should be encouraged to profit from the current human misery.

“We urge all government MDAs and special task force to uphold procurement and operational standards and policies in awards and payments of services and distribution of materials.”

The coalition called for strict monitoring and evaluation of the disbursed funds by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission to ensure that it is used for public good.

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

PUBLIC HEALTH Nigerian Students In UK Test Positive For Coronavirus
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Nigerian Government Begs US Billionaire, Elon Musk, For Ventilators On Twitter
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH American Evacuated After Testing Positive For Coronavirus In Lagos
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH BREAKING: Coronavirus Cases In Nigeria Hit 174
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Germany Donates N2.19bn To Tackle Coronavirus In Nigeria
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Doctor Treating Coronavirus Patients In Edo Contracts Virus
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Human Rights Kogi Commissioner, Abdulmumuni Danga, Brutalises Lady For Calling Him Out On Facebook
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Military Group Hails Army Commander, Adeniyi, For Bravery, Patriotism In Boko Haram Fight After Removal By Buratai
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Nigerian Government Begins Distribution of N20,000 Relief Fund To Vulnerable Households
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Nigerian Students In UK Test Positive For Coronavirus
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics Nigerian Government Attacks Soyinka Over Comments, Tells Citizens To Trust Science, Not Fiction
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Human Rights Army Kills Man In Delta Over Stay-at-home Order
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Opinion COVID-19 And Mark Of The Beast By Femi Fani-Kayode
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Nigerian Government Begs US Billionaire, Elon Musk, For Ventilators On Twitter
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Kogi Governor, Yahaya Bello, Orders Investigation Into Rape Allegation Against Commissioner After SaharaReporters’ Story
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Human Rights Protest Erupts In Delta Over Killing Of Man By Army Personnel
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH American Evacuated After Testing Positive For Coronavirus In Lagos
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH BREAKING: Coronavirus Cases In Nigeria Hit 174
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad