Germany Donates N2.19bn To Tackle Coronavirus In Nigeria

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 02, 2020

 

The German Government has donated N2.19bn to the Nigerian Government to tackle Coronavirus in the country.

The Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development announced the donation on its Twitter handle on Thursday.

It said, “#Germany pledges €5.5M to the Nigeria Humanitarian Fund.

“It’s more critical than ever for vulnerable people to have access to clean water, food and shelter.”

A number of prominent Nigerians and organisations have also made commendable donations to the federal and state governments to help tackle the virus.

At the moment, Nigeria has 174 confirmed cases of Coronavirus and two recorded deaths. 

 

SaharaReporters, New York

