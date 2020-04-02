Kano To Arrest Food Trucks Conveying Passengers

The state government closed down all entry points into the state to stop the spread of Coronavirus.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 02, 2020

Kano Road and Traffic Agency

The Kano State Government says it will prosecute any food truck driver seen conveying people from other parts of the country into the city. 

The Managing Director, Kano Road and Traffic Agency, Baffa Babba Dan'agundi, said the food will also be confiscated. 

Dan'agundi said the agency had observed that drivers were violating the recent order aimed at preventing the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic in Kano by transporting persons from outside the state into the city.

He said, “Henceforth, owners of goods coming into the state are directed to send along an agent who would ensure that drivers conveying their goods do so without carrying passengers as any vehicle conveying goods and passengers would be impounded and the goods confiscated.

“Truck owners are also urged to warn their drivers to comply with the Kano State Government directives and desist from conveying people to the state until a time when government deems it safe to reopen its borders to movement of people.”

