Lagos Government Seals Agege Central Mosque Over Violation Of Ban On Public Gathering

The Lagos State Government has sealed the Agege Central Mosque for violating its ban on public gathering following the outbreak and continued spread of Coronavirus in the country.

Olusegun Fafore, Executive Assistant to Lagos State governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on New Media, disclosed that the decision was taken because more than 20 persons were found inside the mosque at the time officials visited the place.

Recall that Lagos and other state governments across the country had adopted a number of measures in the wake of the outbreak of Coronavirus including closing schools, shutting land borders and placing a ban on public gathering to a limited number of persons.

On Sunday, President Muhammadu Buhari during a broadcast, announced the total lockdown of Lagos, Ogun and FCT as part of new measures to curb the spread of the pandemic.

Nigeria so far has 174 confirmed cases of the virus and two recorded deaths.