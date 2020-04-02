PDP Calls For Free Electricity, Tax Holiday For Nigerians During Lockdown

The Peoples Democratic Party, House of Representatives Caucus, has called on the Nigerian Government to provide free electricity, tax holiday as well as stimulants for medium and small scale enterprises to cushion the impact of Coronavirus lockdown on the lives of people.

The party in a statement by Ogundu Kingsley Chinda, PDP House of Representatives Caucus leader, said government must take into account measured responses that alleviate the poor economic conditions of Nigerians and guarantee the rights of citizens.

The statement reads, “The President should as a matter of utmost urgency issue an Executive Order, pursuant to his powers preserved by Section 5 of the 1999 constitution, directing the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, National Food Reserve Agency and National Emergency Management Authority to release and manage the distribution of food in our national reserves.

“The executive order must set out clear consequences for breach, particularly as they relate to public officials who seize on the times to make brisk businesses and gains from the miseries of the people.

“Other measures such as food prices control should be ramped up; though specific, targeted and temporary legislation for enforcement.”

The PDP caucus called on government to maximise the two weeks lockdown and open free testing and treatment centres in all zones of the country, step down VAT and give partial tax holiday on essential commodities for two months, make electricity available and free for citizens within the period of total lockdown.