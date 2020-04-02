Protest Erupts In Delta Over Killing Of Man By Army Personnel

Protest

Protest has erupted in a part of Warri, Delta State, following the brutal killing of a young man identified as Joseph Pessu by army personnel deployed to enforce a stay-at-home order by the state government.

Pessu was shot dead around 10:30am Thursday at Ada Val Arenyenka Street, Ugbuwangue Warri, Delta, over a yet to be known offence. See Also Human Rights Army Kills Man In Delta Over Stay-at-home Order

The development has led friends of the deceased and young people in the community to embark on mass protest to demand justice.

The people are burning tyres and chanting war songs as they move around the area. The victim, Joseph Pessu

An eyewitness told SaharaReporters that the deceased was on his way to pick up his sick father when he was shot dead by soldiers.

He said, “Joseph was going to pick up his sick father when the incident happened around 10:00am today.

“One of his tyres was first shot by one of the army officers. He quickly parked in a nearby street off the NPA Expressway to explain himself.

“But in the process of doing that, one of the soldiers shot him at close range and he died before he could get any help. The soldiers zoomed off from the scene.

“Joseph is not a criminal, he is too good to die like a chicken, he had no history of crime or violence and those who know him and have come into contact with him can testify to that.”

A handful of residents, who spoke with SaharaReporters, condemned the act and other brutalities by security operatives detailed to enforce the order by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa.

The angry residents called on the state government to immediately withdraw soldiers from all major roads in the state.

SaharaReporters gathered that the army personnel, who killed Pessu, is said to have reported himself to police and is being detained at Warri Area Command.

The police authorities in the state had not responded to enquiries when contacted by our correspondent for confirmation.