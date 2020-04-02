Protest Erupts In Delta Over Killing Of Man By Army Personnel

The development has led friends of the deceased and young people in the community to embark on mass protest to demand justice.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 02, 2020

Protest

 

Protest has erupted in a part of Warri, Delta State, following the brutal killing of a young man identified as Joseph Pessu by army personnel deployed to enforce a stay-at-home order by the state government.

Pessu was shot dead around 10:30am Thursday at Ada Val Arenyenka Street, Ugbuwangue Warri, Delta, over a yet to be known offence.  See Also Human Rights Army Kills Man In Delta Over Stay-at-home Order 0 Comments 4 Hours Ago

The development has led friends of the deceased and young people in the community to embark on mass protest to demand justice.

The people are burning tyres and chanting war songs as they move around the area.  The victim, Joseph Pessu

An eyewitness told SaharaReporters that the deceased was on his way to pick up his sick father when he was shot dead by soldiers. 

He said, “Joseph was going to pick up his sick father when the incident happened around 10:00am today.

“One of his tyres was first shot by one of the army officers. He quickly parked in a nearby street off the NPA Expressway to explain himself.

“But in the process of doing that, one of the soldiers shot him at close range and he died before he could get any help. The soldiers zoomed off from the scene.

“Joseph is not a criminal, he is too good to die like a chicken, he had no history of crime or violence and those who know him and have come into contact with him can testify to that.”

A handful of residents, who spoke with SaharaReporters, condemned the act and other brutalities by security operatives detailed to enforce the order by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa.

The angry residents called on the state government to immediately withdraw soldiers from all major roads in the state. 

SaharaReporters gathered that the army personnel, who killed Pessu, is said to have reported himself to police and is being detained at Warri Area Command.

The police authorities in the state had not responded to enquiries when contacted by our correspondent for confirmation.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: Presidency Makes U-turn, Says Buhari’s Daughter, Hanan, Will Receive Court Processes Over SIM Card Case
0 Comments
2 Months Ago
Human Rights Kogi Commissioner, Abdulmumuni Danga, Brutalises Lady For Calling Him Out On Facebook
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Military Group Hails Army Commander, Adeniyi, For Bravery, Patriotism In Boko Haram Fight After Removal By Buratai
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Human Rights Army Kills Man In Delta Over Stay-at-home Order
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Chadian Army Kills Boko Haram Terrorists In Retaliation For Soldiers’ Ambush
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Viral Video Was Leaked By My Orderly, Army Commander, Olusegun Adeniyi, Says After Removal By Buratai
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Human Rights Kogi Commissioner, Abdulmumuni Danga, Brutalises Lady For Calling Him Out On Facebook
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Military Group Hails Army Commander, Adeniyi, For Bravery, Patriotism In Boko Haram Fight After Removal By Buratai
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Nigerian Government Begins Distribution of N20,000 Relief Fund To Vulnerable Households
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Nigerian Students In UK Test Positive For Coronavirus
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics Nigerian Government Attacks Soyinka Over Comments, Tells Citizens To Trust Science, Not Fiction
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Human Rights Army Kills Man In Delta Over Stay-at-home Order
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Opinion COVID-19 And Mark Of The Beast By Femi Fani-Kayode
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Nigerian Government Begs US Billionaire, Elon Musk, For Ventilators On Twitter
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Kogi Governor, Yahaya Bello, Orders Investigation Into Rape Allegation Against Commissioner After SaharaReporters’ Story
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH American Evacuated After Testing Positive For Coronavirus In Lagos
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH BREAKING: Coronavirus Cases In Nigeria Hit 174
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Chadian Army Kills Boko Haram Terrorists In Retaliation For Soldiers’ Ambush
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad