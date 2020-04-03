BREAKING: Kogi Governor, Yahaya Bello, Suspends Commissioner Who Brutalised, Raped Lady Over Facebook Post

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State has ordered the suspension of Mr Abdulmumuni Danga, Commissioner for Water Resources in the state, who assaulted and raped a lady over a Facebook post.
Sources revealed to SaharaReporters that the governor has also ordered an accelerated investigation into the case.
SaharaReporters had reported how the commissioner kidnapped, assaulted and raped the lady identified as Elizabeth Oyeniyi before releasing her. See Also
An online petition has also been launched to demand the prosecution of Danga.
The petition can be signed here: http://chng.it/ygKH2vMbzM
FLASH: Kogi State Governorâs Commissioner, Abdulmumuni Danga, Brutalises, Rapes Lady For Calling Him Out On Facebook, Forced Her To Make Video Recanting Initial Post— Sahara Reporters (@SaharaReporters) April 1, 2020
Watch Video:#JusticeForElizabeth #ProsecuteDanga @Govbello @PoliceNG @NhrcTweets pic.twitter.com/5yhcYsGjTH