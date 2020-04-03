BREAKING: Kogi Governor, Yahaya Bello, Suspends Commissioner Who Brutalised, Raped Lady Over Facebook Post

SaharaReporters had reported how the commissioner kidnapped, assaulted and raped the lady identified as Elizabeth Oyeniyi before releasing her.

by Saharareporters, New York Apr 03, 2020

Commissioner Danga

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State has ordered the suspension of Mr Abdulmumuni Danga, Commissioner for Water Resources in the state, who assaulted and raped a lady over a Facebook post.

Sources revealed to SaharaReporters that the governor has also ordered an accelerated investigation into the case.

SaharaReporters had reported how the commissioner kidnapped, assaulted and raped the lady identified as Elizabeth Oyeniyi before releasing her. See Also Human Rights Kogi Commissioner, Abdulmumuni Danga, Brutalises Lady For Calling Him Out On Facebook 0 Comments 1 Day Ago

An online petition has also been launched to demand the prosecution of Danga.

The petition can be signed here: http://chng.it/ygKH2vMbzM

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News El-Rufai’s Son Threatens Buhari Over Appointments
0 Comments
9 Months Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Presidency Makes U-turn, Says Buhari’s Daughter, Hanan, Will Receive Court Processes Over SIM Card Case
0 Comments
2 Months Ago
Human Rights Kogi Commissioner, Abdulmumuni Danga, Brutalises Lady For Calling Him Out On Facebook
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Delta Community, Police Commissioner Trade Words Over Killing Of 11 Persons By Herdsmen
0 Comments
1 Month Ago
International United States Lawmaker Condemns Violence In Guinea Over President's Plan To Extend Tenure
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Human Rights Protest Erupts In Delta Over Killing Of Man By Army Personnel
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Police Police, Air Force Personnel Clash In Abuja Over Violation Of Lockdown Order
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigerian Army Arrests Personnel In Viral Video Threatening To Rape, Infect Women With HIV In Warri After SaharaReporters' Story
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH JUST IN: Coronavirus Cases Rise To 190 In Nigeria As Six New Infections Are Announced
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Human Rights Kogi Commissioner, Abdulmumuni Danga, Brutalises Lady For Calling Him Out On Facebook
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH JUST IN: Nigeria Records 20 New Coronavirus Cases, Two Deaths
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Military Panic In Warri As Nigerian Army Personnel Threaten To Rape, Infect Women With HIV After Death Of Colleague
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
News Rivers Governor, Wike, Lifts Curfew, Suspension Of Council Boss
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Corpses Of Persons Killed By Coronavirus Can’t Be Claimed For Burial –Lai Mohammed
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH United States Records 1,169 Coronavirus Deaths In 24 Hours
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH UPDATE: First Coronavirus Case In Ondo Is Military Officer Who Returned From India
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Ondo Confirms First Case Of Coronavirus
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Coronavirus: It’s A Thing Of Joy To Reunite With My Daughter, Aisha Buhari Says After Child’s 14-day Isolation
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad