BREAKING: Ondo Confirms First Case Of Coronavirus

This is coming hours after the state government said that two suspected carriers of the virus had undergone series of tests and the results were negative.

by Saharareporters, New York Apr 03, 2020



Ondo State has confirmed its first case of Coronavirus.

This was announced by Donald Ojogo, Commissioner for Information and Orientation, in a statement on Friday.

He however, said that state would continue to be vigilant and abide by health regulations.

This brings to 191 the total confirmed cases in the country while two persons have died of the virus. 
 

Saharareporters, New York

