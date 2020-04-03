Hospital Management In Delta Forces NYSC Doctors, Nurses To Work In Coronavirus Isolation Centre

The incident has raised concerns and apprehension among corps members in Asaba, who expressed fear that they could be infected with the virus.

by Saharareporters, New York Apr 03, 2020

Google

Doctors, nurses, pharmacists partaking in the mandatory National Youth Service Scheme in Asaba, Delta State, have been forced to work without protective gear in an isolation for Coronavirus patients, findings by SaharaReporters indicate.

At the Asaba Specialist Hospital, a list containing names of persons, who never indicated interest to work as volunteers at the isolation centre, has been released by the management.

As a result, those named including NYSC members will be forced to work without proper orientation, protective gear or plans for remuneration.

“Of the about 50 consultants who work in the hospital, only three volunteered because of the conditions of work in the hospital. 

“This made the management forcefully include the names of NYSC nurses, doctors and pharmacists,” a source at the hospital told SaharaReporters on Friday.

The incident has raised concerns and apprehension among corps members in Asaba, who expressed fear that they could be infected with the virus.

“We are not happy with this development. We hope the state government and NYSC management can intervene and save us from contracting the virus because there is nothing to protect us,” one of the affected persons told our correspondent. 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Police Police, Air Force Personnel Clash In Abuja Over Violation Of Lockdown Order
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH JUST IN: Coronavirus Cases Rise To 190 In Nigeria As Six New Infections Are Announced
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH JUST IN: Nigeria Records 20 New Coronavirus Cases, Two Deaths
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Corpses Of Persons Killed By Coronavirus Can’t Be Claimed For Burial –Lai Mohammed
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH United States Records 1,169 Coronavirus Deaths In 24 Hours
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH UPDATE: First Coronavirus Case In Ondo Is Military Officer Who Returned From India
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Kogi Governor, Yahaya Bello, Suspends Commissioner Who Brutalised, Raped Lady Over Facebook Post
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Police Police, Air Force Personnel Clash In Abuja Over Violation Of Lockdown Order
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigerian Army Arrests Personnel In Viral Video Threatening To Rape, Infect Women With HIV In Warri After SaharaReporters' Story
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH JUST IN: Coronavirus Cases Rise To 190 In Nigeria As Six New Infections Are Announced
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Human Rights Kogi Commissioner, Abdulmumuni Danga, Brutalises Lady For Calling Him Out On Facebook
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH JUST IN: Nigeria Records 20 New Coronavirus Cases, Two Deaths
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Military Panic In Warri As Nigerian Army Personnel Threaten To Rape, Infect Women With HIV After Death Of Colleague
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
News Rivers Governor, Wike, Lifts Curfew, Suspension Of Council Boss
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Corpses Of Persons Killed By Coronavirus Can’t Be Claimed For Burial –Lai Mohammed
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH United States Records 1,169 Coronavirus Deaths In 24 Hours
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH UPDATE: First Coronavirus Case In Ondo Is Military Officer Who Returned From India
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Ondo Confirms First Case Of Coronavirus
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad