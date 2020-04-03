Hospital Management In Delta Forces NYSC Doctors, Nurses To Work In Coronavirus Isolation Centre

Doctors, nurses, pharmacists partaking in the mandatory National Youth Service Scheme in Asaba, Delta State, have been forced to work without protective gear in an isolation for Coronavirus patients, findings by SaharaReporters indicate.

At the Asaba Specialist Hospital, a list containing names of persons, who never indicated interest to work as volunteers at the isolation centre, has been released by the management.

As a result, those named including NYSC members will be forced to work without proper orientation, protective gear or plans for remuneration.

“Of the about 50 consultants who work in the hospital, only three volunteered because of the conditions of work in the hospital.

“This made the management forcefully include the names of NYSC nurses, doctors and pharmacists,” a source at the hospital told SaharaReporters on Friday.

The incident has raised concerns and apprehension among corps members in Asaba, who expressed fear that they could be infected with the virus.

“We are not happy with this development. We hope the state government and NYSC management can intervene and save us from contracting the virus because there is nothing to protect us,” one of the affected persons told our correspondent.