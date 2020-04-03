Rivers Governor, Wike, Lifts Curfew, Suspension Of Council Boss

Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, has lifted the curfew imposed on Education bus-stop to Agip Junction along Ikwerre Road and Obiri Ikwerre Junction to Ozuoba, Rumualogu and Choba.

This takes effect from Friday, April 3, 2020.

Governor Wike also lifted the suspension of the chairman and deputy chairman of Obio/Akpor Local Government Area.

He announced these decisions during a statewide broadcast on Thursday.

He said, “With effect from April 3, 2020, the 24 hours curfew imposed from Education bus-stop to Agip Junction along Ikwerre Road and Obiri Ikwerre Junction to Ozuoba, Rumualogu and Choba has been lifted.

“All borders and markets in the state remain closed.

“Following the interventions of some well-meaning citizens of the state, the suspension of the chairman and deputy chairman of Obio/Akpor Local Government Area has been lifted.

“However, this should serve as a warning to local government chairmen and traditional rulers who allow markets to open in their areas.”