Security Operatives, Youths Clash During Enforcement Of Public Gathering Ban At Adamawa Mosque

An eyewitness, told SaharaReporters that many worshippers and security personnel sustained injuries in the violent clash.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 03, 2020

 

Scores of persons are currently feared injured after security operatives and Muslim youth clashed at Juma'at Mosque in Yola, Adamawa State.

The clash, occurred at about 2:00pm on Friday when the security operatives arrived the Damilu Jumma'at Mosque to enforce the ban on public gathering imposed by Governor Ahmadu Fintiri in a bid to curb the spread of Coronavirus in the country, according to a worshipper.

Violence erupted when a combined team of law enforcement operatives stormed the mosque and allegedly arrested the imam and some top officials.

Irate youth at the prayer ground were said to have violently attacked the operatives, pelting stones and metals at them.

But the police have denied the claim, saying there was neither violence, nor arrest at the mosque.

Spokesperson for the police in Adamawa, Suleiman Nguroje, told our correspondent that there was no injury inflicted on any worshipper.

H said, “We were patrolling round the city to monitor compliance with the lockdown order when we got a distress call that something was happening around Damilu Jumma'at mosque.

“On getting there, we learnt the imam had told the congregation to disperse because there won't be Jumma'at prayer.

"But some youths started shouting 'Allahu Akbar', causing panic and scare.

“However, our men were timely, so we were able to contain the situation before it degenerated into violence.”

SaharaReporters, New York

