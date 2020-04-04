Kaduna Prison Authorities Confirm Deaths Of Four Inmates In Jailbreak Attempt

Inmates at the correctional centre had on Tuesday staged a protest, which turned into a riot over fears that they could contract Coronavirus (COVID-19) and die due to the overcrowded nature of cells and poor ventilation system in the facility.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 04, 2020


Authorities of Kaduna State Command of Nigerian Correctional Center have said that only four inmates died during an attempted jailbreak at the facility.

Inmates at the correctional centre had on Tuesday staged a protest, which turned into a riot over fears that they could contract Coronavirus (COVID-19) and die due to the overcrowded nature of cells and poor ventilation system in the facility.

The inmates accused officials of not heeding to the directive to decongest the facility as part of measures to stem the spread of the virus.

SaharaReporters had on Friday reported that prison officials killed eight inmates suspected to have led the protest at the facility.  See Also Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Eight Inmates Of Kaduna Prison Killed By Officials For Leading Protest, Authorities Cover Up Incident 0 Comments 1 Day Ago

But in an attempt to cover the atrocious and ignoble act, prison authorities insisted that only four inmates lost their lives in the commotion that ensued during the attempted jailbreak. 

In a statement, Controller of the correctional center, Sanusi Mu'azu Danmusa, said four inmates died in the hospital following injuries they sustained during the protest.

He added that those, who died were condemned criminals. 

The statement reads, "Four inmates later died in the hospital from injuries sustained in the melee that ensued while being restrained by the custodial officers from breaking jail. 

"For the avoidance of doubt, all the deceased inmates were from the condemned section of the custodial centre where the jailbreak occurred." 

Officials of the correctional center had planned to conceal the killings until SaharaReporters exposed the incident.
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: Kogi Governor, Yahaya Bello, Suspends Commissioner Who Brutalised, Raped Lady Over Facebook Post
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News El-Rufai’s Son Threatens Buhari Over Appointments
0 Comments
9 Months Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH JUST IN: Lockdown May Be Extended, Says Lagos Governor, Sanwo-Olu
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Technology Nigerian Government Denies Issuing Licence For 5G Network Deployment
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Politics How Buhari’s Chief Of Staff, Abba Kyari’s, Private Treatment Violates Quarantine Act
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Human Rights NHRC Wades Into Alleged Torture, Rape Of Lady By Kogi Commissioner
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News Lady Commits Suicide In Abuja By Drinking Sniper
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Kogi Governor, Yahaya Bello, Suspends Commissioner Who Brutalised, Raped Lady Over Facebook Post
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH JUST IN: Lockdown May Be Extended, Says Lagos Governor, Sanwo-Olu
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Technology Nigerian Government Denies Issuing Licence For 5G Network Deployment
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Politics How Buhari’s Chief Of Staff, Abba Kyari’s, Private Treatment Violates Quarantine Act
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Human Rights NHRC Wades Into Alleged Torture, Rape Of Lady By Kogi Commissioner
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Opinion Mr Vice President: Why Are You The Missing Leader During This Coronavirus Pandemic? By Ademola Bello
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Opinion Dapo Abiodun Has Failed Ogun State By Tao Bakare
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Five New Coronavirus Cases Announced, Figure Rises To 214
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Man Killed By Coronavirus Tested Positive Before Visiting LUTH, Hospital’s Management Says
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Opinion COVID-19: Femi Fani-Kayode And His Conspiracy Theory -A Physician’s Rejoinder By Dr. Osy Agbo
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Military Delta Government Makes U-turn, Commends Army For Arresting Soldiers Who Threatened To Rape, Infect Women With HIV In Warri
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad