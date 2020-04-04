Nigerian Government Denies Issuing Licence For 5G Network Deployment

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 04, 2020

Following growing concerns over the health implications of the 5G network, the Nigerian Government said it has not issued any licence for the deployment of the network in the country.

Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Ali Ibrahim, disclosed this in statement on Saturday in Abuja.

He said that a three-month study trial on the network commenced on November 25, 2019 in order to review and study the health and security implications of deploying 5G in the country.

The minister added that the trial process had been concluded and the study and reporting process is currently ongoing.

He assured that government would always take the welfare, health and security of the public into account while considering the deployment of any technology.

The statement reads, “The attention of my office has been drawn to the public concern about the health implications of the deployment of Fifth Generation Mobile Networks in Nigeria.

“Based on available records at my office and the earlier report received from the regulator, I would like to clarify as follows.

"The National Frequency Management Council of which I am the Chairman, has not deliberated on or released any bulk frequency spectrum for the deployment of 5G.

"No license has been issued for the deployment of 5G in the country.

“A three-month study trial commenced on November 25, 2019 in order to critically review and study the health and security implications of deploying 5G in Nigeria.

"As part of the study trial process, I directed the Nigerian Communications Commission to ensure that a team of experts, security agencies and other stakeholders fully participate in the trial process and my office also invited these agencies to participate in the trial.

"The trial process has been concluded and the study and reporting process is currently ongoing.

“Government will not act on speculations only, but we will take an informed decision on 5G after due consultation with experts and the public.”

SaharaReporters, New York

