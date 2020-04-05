10-year-old, Four Others Infected With Coronavirus Discharged In Lagos

The Lagos State Government has discharged five persons earlier infected with Coronavirus after days in quarantine and isolation.

This brings to 29 the total number of persons discharged in the state after successfully battling the virus.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu announced this via his personal Twitter handle on Sunday, adding that tests conducted on the five persons came out negative.

He said that those discharged had fully recovered and have been reunited with their families.

He said, “Today, I am happy to inform you that five more patients comprising two males and three females including a 10-year-old girl have tested negative twice to #COVID19.

“These five patients have been discharged to reunite with their families.

“This brings to total 29 the number of patients who have fully recovered and have been discharged from our facility at Yaba.”

Governor Sanwo-Olu urged Lagosians not to stigmatise those previously infected with the virus but continue to abide by professional health advice to curb further spread of the virus.