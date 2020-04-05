10-year-old, Four Others Infected With Coronavirus Discharged In Lagos

This brings to 29 the total number of persons discharged in the state after successfully battling the virus.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 05, 2020

The Lagos State Government has discharged five persons earlier infected with Coronavirus after days in quarantine and isolation.

This brings to 29 the total number of persons discharged in the state after successfully battling the virus.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu announced this via his personal Twitter handle on Sunday, adding that tests conducted on the five persons came out negative.

He said that those discharged had fully recovered and have been reunited with their families.

He said, “Today, I am happy to inform you that five more patients comprising two males and three females including a 10-year-old girl have tested negative twice to #COVID19. 

“These five patients have been discharged to reunite with their families. 

“This brings to total 29 the number of patients who have fully recovered and have been discharged from our facility at Yaba.”

Governor Sanwo-Olu urged Lagosians not to stigmatise those previously infected with the virus but continue to abide by professional health advice to curb further spread of the virus.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

PUBLIC HEALTH JUST IN: Lockdown May Be Extended, Says Lagos Governor, Sanwo-Olu
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Nigeria Records One New Coronavirus Death
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Deaths Of Three Nigerians To Coronavirus In United States Confirmed
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Drug Prescribed For Scabies Gives Hope For Coronavirus Treatment
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics How Buhari’s Chief Of Staff, Abba Kyari’s, Private Treatment Violates Quarantine Act
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH New York-based Nigerian Doctor Tests Positive For Coronavirus
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News Lady Commits Suicide In Abuja By Drinking Sniper
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH JUST IN: Lockdown May Be Extended, Says Lagos Governor, Sanwo-Olu
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Boko Haram Chadian Army Kills More Boko Haram Terrorists As Shekau Begs Fighters Not To Run In New Audio
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Technology Nigerian Government Denies Issuing Licence For 5G Network Deployment
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Nigeria Records One New Coronavirus Death
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Kogi Governor, Yahaya Bello, Suspends Commissioner Who Brutalised, Raped Lady Over Facebook Post
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Deaths Of Three Nigerians To Coronavirus In United States Confirmed
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Opinion Penalty For Breaching COVID-19 Regulations By Femi Falana (SAN)
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Drug Prescribed For Scabies Gives Hope For Coronavirus Treatment
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics How Buhari’s Chief Of Staff, Abba Kyari’s, Private Treatment Violates Quarantine Act
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Human Rights Policeman Brutalises Fiancee, Boasts Of Being Above The Law
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH New York-based Nigerian Doctor Tests Positive For Coronavirus
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad