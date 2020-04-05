110 Ivorian Returnees Released, Index Coronavirus Patient Discharged In Osun

About 110 persons, who returned to Osun State from Ivory Coast and were placed under isolation after being suspected of having Coronavirus, have been released to go home by the state government.

Also, the first person to be confirmed of having the virus in the state has been discharged after making full recovery.

Governor of the state, Gboyega Oyetola, made the announcement during a press briefing on Sunday in Osogbo, the capital.

He said, “Upon their arrival in the state, as a proactive measure, we immediately quarantined them at an isolation centre in Ejigbo.

“We later discovered upon profiling that some of these returnees are indigenes and residents of other states such as Oyo, Lagos, Ogun, Imo, Edo, Delta and Abia, among others.

“Of the 127 isolated and tested returnees, 17 tested positive for Coronavirus while 110 returned negative. Of the 17, we also have persons from other states.

“Those who tested positive are undergoing adequate and proper treatment at our care centre and are all stable.

“The 110 whose results came back negative have been released to join their families.”