Activist Asks Kogi Governor To Sack Commissioner Who Brutalised, Raped Lady Over Facebook Post

Women’s rights advocate, Dorothy Njemanze, has asked Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello, to sack his Commissioner for Water Resources, Abdulmumimu Danga, who assaulted and raped a young lady in the state.

Danga had abducted, assaulted and raped Elizabeth Oyeniyi, the victim, for asking him to take care of his family. See Also Human Rights Kogi Commissioner, Abdulmumuni Danga, Brutalises Lady For Calling Him Out On Facebook

The commissioner found the post degrading and took the law into his hands.

SaharaReporters had exclusively reported the suspension of the commissioner by the state government, who are yet to announce a sack as demanded by the public. See Also Breaking News BREAKING: Kogi Governor, Yahaya Bello, Suspends Commissioner Who Brutalised, Raped Lady Over Facebook Post

Sources revealed to SaharaReporters that the governor suspended Danga to allow for an accelerated investigation into the case.

Njemanze, who spoke with our correspondent, said the Kogi Government needed to do more to win the trust of the people by sacking Danga.

She said, “There is absolutely no evidence of any suspension from the governor.

“We demand evidence of the suspension.

“It is important because the abuser has access to state resources through his office and has been using them to ensure the victim is discouraged from seeking justice.”

The National Human Rights Commission has already waded into the case, assuring members of the public that it will follow up the case to the end.

Executive Secretary, Tony Ojukwu, stated that no individual no matter how highly placed would be allowed to get away with impunity.