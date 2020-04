British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, has been admitted to a hospital for attention, 10 days after testing positive for Coronavirus.

Johnson recently said he was recovering and working from home.

A spokeswoman said, “He continues to have persistent symptoms of Coronavirus.”

It was described as a “precautionary step” taken on the advice of his doctor, the BBC reports.