BREAKING: Police Arrest Nollywood Star, Funke Akindele, For Hosting Party Despite Ban On Gatherings, Risks One Month Jail Term

The Lagos State Police Command have arrested Nollywood star, Funke Akindele, for hosting a house party despite an order against gatherings in the city.

The party contravened a ban on gathering of more than 20 persons put in place by the state government to curb the spread of the deadly virus.

Spokesperson for the police in Lagos, Bala Elkana, confirmed Akindele’s arrest on Sunday evening.

The actress is currently at the State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti, Yaba.

She risk being sentenced to one month in jail or fined N100,000 for the offence.