BREAKING: Police Arrest Nollywood Star, Funke Akindele, For Hosting Party Despite Ban On Gatherings, Risks One Month Jail Term

The actress is currently at the State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti, Yaba.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 05, 2020

The Lagos State Police Command have arrested Nollywood star, Funke Akindele, for hosting a house party despite an order against gatherings in the city.

The party contravened a ban on gathering of more than 20 persons put in place by the state government to curb the spread of the deadly virus.

Spokesperson for the police in Lagos, Bala Elkana, confirmed Akindele’s arrest on Sunday evening. 

The actress is currently at the State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti, Yaba.

She risk being sentenced to one month in jail or fined N100,000 for the offence. 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

PUBLIC HEALTH JUST IN: Lockdown May Be Extended, Says Lagos Governor, Sanwo-Olu
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Nigeria Records One New Coronavirus Death
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Deaths Of Three Nigerians To Coronavirus In United States Confirmed
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Drug Prescribed For Scabies Gives Hope For Coronavirus Treatment
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics How Buhari’s Chief Of Staff, Abba Kyari’s, Private Treatment Violates Quarantine Act
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH New York-based Nigerian Doctor Tests Positive For Coronavirus
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News Lady Commits Suicide In Abuja By Drinking Sniper
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH JUST IN: Lockdown May Be Extended, Says Lagos Governor, Sanwo-Olu
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Boko Haram Chadian Army Kills More Boko Haram Terrorists As Shekau Begs Fighters Not To Run In New Audio
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Technology Nigerian Government Denies Issuing Licence For 5G Network Deployment
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Nigeria Records One New Coronavirus Death
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Kogi Governor, Yahaya Bello, Suspends Commissioner Who Brutalised, Raped Lady Over Facebook Post
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Deaths Of Three Nigerians To Coronavirus In United States Confirmed
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Opinion Penalty For Breaching COVID-19 Regulations By Femi Falana (SAN)
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Drug Prescribed For Scabies Gives Hope For Coronavirus Treatment
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics How Buhari’s Chief Of Staff, Abba Kyari’s, Private Treatment Violates Quarantine Act
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Human Rights Policeman Brutalises Fiancee, Boasts Of Being Above The Law
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH New York-based Nigerian Doctor Tests Positive For Coronavirus
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad