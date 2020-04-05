Itsekiri Youth Council Demands Justice Over Killing Of Man In Delta By Soldiers

Pessu was shot dead by soldiers enforcing a stay-at-home order put in place by the state government after he stepped out to get medicine for his pregnant fiance at a pharmacy in the Ugbuwangue area of Warri.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 05, 2020

The Victim


The Itsekiri National Youth Council has demanded justice over the killing of one of its members, Joseph Pessu, by personnel of the Nigerian Army in Delta State.

Pessu was shot dead by soldiers enforcing a stay-at-home order put in place by the state government after he stepped out to get medicine for his pregnant fiance at a pharmacy in the Ugbuwangue area of Warri. 

In a statement by Weyinmi Agbateyiniro, President, INYC, and Appearance Afejuku, Secretary General, the group said Pessu was a law-abiding citizen killed for no reason.

The statement reads, "The INYC is using this medium to call on the Delta State Government and the Nigerian Army to fish out the recalcitrant and blood-thirsty army officer who used the excuse of the Covid-19 enforcement to murder a defenseless citizen of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. 

"The INYC queries the deployment of soldiers to enforce a lockdown against a virus that is yet to claim any life in Warri and Delta State but instead it is the bullet of the army officer that has claimed a precious life. 

"We demand justice for late Joseph Pessu. 

"We want the murderous officer to be apprehended and punished according to the dictates of the law. Otherwise, we may not be able to manage the events that will happen hereinafter especially in this period of lockdown."
 

