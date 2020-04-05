JUST IN: Coronavirus Cases Rise To 224 In Nigeria As 10 New Infections Are Announced

The Nigerian Centre for Disease Control has announced 10 new cases of Coronavirus, bringing the total number of confirmed infections in the country to 224.

In a post on its Twitter handle on Sunday, the agency said, “Ten new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria: six in Lagos, two in FCT and two in Edo.

“As at 11:15am April 5, there are 224 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria.

“Twenty-seven have been discharged with five deaths.”

To stem the spread of the pandemic, schools markets, religious houses and other public places have been shut across Nigeria while President Muhammadu Buhari ordered a 14-day lockdown in Lagos, Ogun and FCT to help the move.