New York-based Nigerian Doctor Tests Positive For Coronavirus

He made the announcement in a video on his Instagram page on Saturday, encouraging people to take more caution and protect themselves.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 05, 2020


 

A young Nigerian doctor based in New York, United States, Damilola Odutola, has tested positive for Coronavirus.

He said, “Today I tested positive for COVID. Last week I had quite serious symptoms that only a few know about; but I’m out of it now. 

“Thanks to my friends and family for your prayers, messages and care. We will all overcome this, I’m praying for me and my colleagues here in NYC for protection and for those that think it’s a joke.

“Please stay at home and help flatten the curve.”

SaharaReporters, New York

