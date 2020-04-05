Oyo State Receives N125m As Support For Fight Against COVID-19

Individuals and corporate organisations donated the sum to the state government.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 05, 2020

The Oyo State Government has received the sum of 125,343,263.50 as a donation to the fight against Coronavirus in the state.

Aside from cash donations, the state also received relief items expected to be distributed to residents.

Following the outbreak of the virus, the state set-aside three bank accounts to receive donations and support from the people.

The state received N103,918,050 through the United Bank for Africa, while N11,324,213 was received through First Bank of Nigeria and N10,101,000 through Unity Bank.

In a breakdown of the donations published by the state government, N28,500,000 was donated by CSR – UBA while CSR – Unity Bank donated N10,000,000.

Also, De Damak Nigeria Limited /Alh Chief Dawud Akinola donated N20,000,000, Lateef O. Fagbemi and Co donated N10,000,000 and Ledco Limited donated N5,000,000.

Some of the relief items received include 25-bed Intensive Care Unit, 100-unit hospital bed, mattresses, bedside tables and mosquito nets, 1200 (70ml) sanitiser and 10,000 litres of PMS.

The state has nine confirmed cases of Coronavirus so far with the state governor, Seyi Makinde, also among those infected.

SaharaReporters, New York

