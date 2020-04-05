Policemen Illegally Arrest, Detain Two Men In Ibadan After Failing To Meet Bribe Demand



Some policemen attached to Apata Police Division, Ibadan, Oyo State, have illegally arrested and detained two young men in the city.

Coker Bakare and Abeeb Oyeniyi in company with two female friends were out on Sunday afternoon to get food for their families when they were accosted by a team of policemen, who arrested and demanded bribe from them before they were released to go.

Out of fear, the young men offered the policemen N2000 but they rejected the money, saying it was too small for their level.

The policemen insisted on collecting N10,000 before allowing them go.

After failing to meet their demands, the policemen tried to throw all four persons into the van and take to their station.

At the end of the day, they only managed to seize one of the young men while others escape from their grip.

When relatives of the young man arrested visited the police station to secure his release, they were told the guy and his friends had Indian hemp on them when they were accosted.

After making attempts to establish the innocence of the young man, police personnel at the station subsequently arrested and threw his relatives into cell.



One of those arrested, Olaoluwa Owoeye, told SaharaReporters that a female officer at the station squeezed his penis roughly and threatened to deal with him when he was released from cell.

“The female police officer squeezed my penis and testicles.

“All these happened with the instructions of the DPO of Apata Division, Mr Abure David,” Olaoluwa said after his release.

SaharaReporters gathered that two other young men are still locked up at the police station despite efforts by their family members to secure their release.

However, reacting to the incident when contacted by our correspondent, Oyo State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Fadeyi Olugbenga, said the matter was under investigation.

He said, "The police officers claimed that they found Indian hemp on the arrested guys, they're under investigation."

But relatives told SaharaReporters that nothing incriminating was found on the young men when the policemen illegally arrested and demanded bribe from them.

"The police only started talking about Indian hemp when we went back to the station to demand the release of the young men," the relative said.

