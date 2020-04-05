Three Health Workers In Isolation After Contact With Coronavirus Patient

Two doctors and a nurse at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, Ikeja, are now in isolation after coming in contact with a person infected with Coronavirus.

The health workers had made contact with the patient, who was brought to the hospital but later taken to the Lagos University Teaching Hospital, Idi-Araba, Lagos, where he died.

Chairman, Medical Advisory Committee of LASUTH, Dr Ibrahim Mustafa, made the revelation.

He said that though the health workers were not exhibiting any symptoms of the virus, they were placed on isolation based on the advice of LASUTH Infectious Diseases Consultant.

He added that the patient was attended to in the vehicle that conveyed him to LASUTH, which reduced his exposure to health workers and other patients.

Dr Mustafa said that the patient did not disclose his travel history to the health workers, thereby exposing them to the risk of contracting the virus.

He said, “The patient did not divulge his travel history and underlying medical conditions to the health workers, but they were suspicious based on his symptoms and warning to exercise caution while attending to patients.

“The health workers that attended to the patient took necessary precautions but based on the advice of LASUTH Infectious Diseases Consultant, the doctor and nurses that had contact with the patient had been placed on isolation.”

The doctor advised health workers to continue to maintain vigilance and ensure universal precaution while attending to patients.

Nigeria so far has 224 confirmed infections with recorded five deaths due to the virus.