BREAKING: Funke Akindele, Husband To Do 14-day Community Service, Pay Fine For Lockdown Violation



A Lagos State Magistrates’ Court in Ogba has found Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele, and her husband, AbdulRasheed Bello, guilty of violating a ban on all types of gatherings in the state put in place by the government in order to curb the spread of Coronavirus.

The couple had hosted a house party to celebrate Bello's birthday a few days ago.

Delivering his judgment, the presiding magistrate ordered them to serve 14 days community service and pay a fine of N100,000 each.

The magistrate, Mrs Aje Afunwa, also ordered that they should be placed in self-isolation and submit the names and phone numbers of all persons, who attended the birthday party.