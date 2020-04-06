BREAKING: Kwara Records Two Coronavirus Cases



The Kwara State Government has confirmed two cases of Coronavirus in the state.

This was announced in a statement by Chief Press Secretary to the state governor, who also doubles as spokesperson for the technical committee on COVID-19, Rafiu Ajakaye.

This is coming days after the index case of the virus died.

The state government however, denied the index case.

One of the two cases recorded include wife of the index case while the second person is a returnee from the United Kingdom.

"Kwara State Technical Committee on COVID-19 sadly confirms two separate cases of COVID-19 in the state.

"One is the wife of the UITH patient, a UK returnee, who died last Thursday and the other is another UK returnee," the statement read.

The government is set to address residents of the state on measures to be taken to tackle the spread of the virus.

