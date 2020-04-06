BREAKING: Nigerian Government Declares Friday, Monday As Public Holidays To Mark Easter Celebration

Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola



The Nigerian Government has declared Friday, April 10 and Monday, April 13 as public holidays to mark the 2020 Easter celebration.

This is coming as the country battles the Coronavirus outbreak.

This was announced by Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, in a statement by his Permanent Secretary, Georgina E. Ehuriah.

Aregbesola urged Christians in the country to use the occasion of this year’s Easter celebration to pray for Nigeria and the entire world at this time of global emergency of COVID-19 Pandemic.

The minister appealed to Nigerians to continue to support the efforts of government towards fighting the pandemic.

He reminded them of the need to adhere strictly to the measures put in place by relevant authorities towards preventing the spread of the virus in the country especially through the observance of social distancing and regular personal hygiene and sanitary practices.

