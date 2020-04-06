BREAKING: Osun Local Government Chairman Dies In Oyo From Undisclosed Ailment

Recall that Ejigbo in Osun had been in the news recently after over 127 Ivory Coast returnees suspected to have contracted Coronavirus were camped at an isolation centre in the community.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 06, 2020


Chairman of Ejigbo Local Government Area of Osun State, Hon Gbenga Ayegbayo, has reportedly died.

It was gathered that the deceased was battling with an undisclosed illness for months before finally succumbing to death on Monday. 
According to a source, Ayegbayo died at a private hospital in Ogbomoso, Oyo State.

SaharaReporters gathered that Ayegbayo was a member of the ruling All Progressives Congress and was elected Chairman of Ejigbo LG in 2018.

Recall that Ejigbo in Osun had been in the news recently after over 127 Ivory Coast returnees suspected to have contracted Coronavirus were camped at an isolation centre in the community.

At least 17 of the returnees later tested positive for the virus and remain at the isolation facility in Ejigbo. 
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

PUBLIC HEALTH JUST IN: Lockdown May Be Extended, Says Lagos Governor, Sanwo-Olu
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Police Arrest Nollywood Star, Funke Akindele, For Hosting Party Despite Ban On Gatherings, Risks One Month Jail Term
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Eight New Coronavirus Cases Confirmed In Nigeria
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, Admitted To Hospital Over Coronavirus
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Politics How Buhari’s Chief Of Staff, Abba Kyari’s, Private Treatment Violates Quarantine Act
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Deaths Of Three Nigerians To Coronavirus In United States Confirmed
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News Lady Commits Suicide In Abuja By Drinking Sniper
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Boko Haram Chadian Army Kills More Boko Haram Terrorists As Shekau Begs Fighters Not To Run In New Audio
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH JUST IN: Lockdown May Be Extended, Says Lagos Governor, Sanwo-Olu
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Police Arrest Nollywood Star, Funke Akindele, For Hosting Party Despite Ban On Gatherings, Risks One Month Jail Term
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Eight New Coronavirus Cases Confirmed In Nigeria
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, Admitted To Hospital Over Coronavirus
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Technology Nigerian Government Denies Issuing Licence For 5G Network Deployment
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Human Rights Policeman Brutalises Fiancee, Boasts Of Being Above The Law
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Politics How Buhari’s Chief Of Staff, Abba Kyari’s, Private Treatment Violates Quarantine Act
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Deaths Of Three Nigerians To Coronavirus In United States Confirmed
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Politics Activist Asks Kogi Governor To Sack Commissioner Who Brutalised, Raped Lady Over Facebook Post
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Letter Open Letter To President Muhammadu Buhari By Francis Agoda
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad