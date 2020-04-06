Five Killed In Kaduna As Police, Youth Clash During Coronavirus Lockdown Enforcement

SaharaReporters gathered that the traders converged at a temporary market located at Trikania following the closure of Monday market as a result of the lockdown order.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 06, 2020

 
Five persons were allegedly killed on Monday at Trikania in Sabogeri Nasarawa under Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State during a clash between youths and police enforcing the stay-at-home order in the state over the Coronavirus outbreak. 

SaharaReporters gathered that the traders converged at a temporary market located at Trikania following the closure of Monday market as a result of the lockdown order.

It was gathered that the Civilian Joint Task Force made attempts to disperse the traders but the move was resisted by youths in the area, who were said to have overpowered the task force.

The situation led to a reinforcement of armed policemen from Kakuri Division.

The police were said to have opened fire on the angry mob upon arrival in an attempt to disperse them, leading to the death of five persons.

Also, many people were said to have sustained gunshot injuries during the incident.

Spokesperson for the Kaduna State Police Command, Mohammed Jilge, who spoke to our correspondent, said that he had not been briefed on the development.
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: Funke Akindele, Husband To Do 14-day Community Service, Pay Fine For Lockdown Violation
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH JUST IN: Lockdown May Be Extended, Says Lagos Governor, Sanwo-Olu
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Police Arrest Nollywood Star, Funke Akindele, For Hosting Party Despite Ban On Gatherings, Risks One Month Jail Term
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Osun Local Government Chairman Dies In Oyo From Undisclosed Ailment
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigeria Confirms Six New Cases Of Coronavirus, Total Now 238
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Celebrity Naira Marley Surrenders Self To Police Over Violation Of Lockdown Order
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News Lady Commits Suicide In Abuja By Drinking Sniper
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics Activist Asks Kogi Governor To Sack Commissioner Who Brutalised, Raped Lady Over Facebook Post
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Boko Haram Chadian Army Kills More Boko Haram Terrorists As Shekau Begs Fighters Not To Run In New Audio
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Funke Akindele, Husband To Do 14-day Community Service, Pay Fine For Lockdown Violation
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH JUST IN: Lockdown May Be Extended, Says Lagos Governor, Sanwo-Olu
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Police Arrest Nollywood Star, Funke Akindele, For Hosting Party Despite Ban On Gatherings, Risks One Month Jail Term
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Funke Akindele, Husband Arraigned In Court For Violating Ban On Gatherings In Lagos
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Opinion Re: Mr Vice President: Why Are You the Missing Leader During This Coronavirus Pandemic? By Fejiro Johnson
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Osun Local Government Chairman Dies In Oyo From Undisclosed Ailment
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Opinion The Grand Coronavirus Cover-Up In Kwara By 'Fisayo Soyombo
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigeria Confirms Six New Cases Of Coronavirus, Total Now 238
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Celebrity Naira Marley Surrenders Self To Police Over Violation Of Lockdown Order
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad