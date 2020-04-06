JUST IN: Police Deny Arresting Killers Of Pa Fasoranti's Daughter In Ondo

Afenifere spokesperson, Yinka Odumakin, had earlier said four suspects were arrested by the police in Ondo State.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 06, 2020

The police in Ondo have denied arresting suspects in the murder case of late Mrs Funke Olakunrin, daughter of Afenifere leader, Pa Reuben Fasoranti. 

Afenifere spokesperson, Yinka Odumakin, had earlier said four suspects were arrested by the police in Ondo State. 

He said, “We commend the dedicated officers who made the arrest just as we wait for a thorough investigation to follow. 

"We have resolved to encourage the police to do their job properly. 

“We appreciate all Nigerians who have encouraged our 94-year-old leader in this troubling season. It is our prayer that criminals will not go unpunished again in our country.”

But Tee-Leo Ikoro, the Ondo Police spokesperson, denied the arrest during a chat with SaharaReporters. 

He said, "I have seen the report too and I don't know where they saw it but it is not from us. 

"I spoke with the officer in charge of Special Anti-Robbery Squad in the state, he told me he's not aware of anything like that. 

"So, the entire command is not aware of this and no arrest has been made."
Olakunrin was killed in July 2019 while on transit to Lagos from Akure, Ondo State. 
 

