Manchester City Coach, Guardiola, Loses Mother To Coronavirus

Guardiola, 49, last month donated $1m to buy medical supplies for the fight against the pandemic in his native Spain, according to AFP.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 06, 2020

 

Pep Guardiola’s 82-year-old mother has died after contracting Coronavirus, Manchester City announced on Monday.

“The Manchester City family are devastated to report the death today of Pep’s mother, Dolors Sala Carrio, in Manresa, Barcelona, after contracting Coronavirus,” the Premier League club said in a statement.

“Everyone associated with the club sends their most heartfelt sympathy at this most distressing time to Pep, his family and all their friends.”

Spain on Monday declared a fourth consecutive drop in the number of Coronavirus-related deaths, with 637 over the past 24 hours, the lowest number in nearly two weeks.

Fatalities, which were sharply down on the record 950 on Thursday, brought the total deaths in the country to 13,055, second only to Italy

 

SaharaReporters, New York

