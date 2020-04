Boko Haram terrorists are currently attacking Ngala in Borno State, SaharaReporters can confirm.

The attack comes less than 24 hours after the insurgents pounced on Kirchinga under Madagali Local Government Area of Adamawa State on Monday night, razing no fewer than five houses.

The insurgents launched the attack after they emerged from Rann near the border with Cameroon in Northern Borno State.