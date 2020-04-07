BREAKING: Boko Haram Terrorists Burn Houses, Loot Shops In Adamawa Village





Boko Haram terrorists have attacked a village in Adamawa State, destroying residential buildings and looting shops.

The terrorists attacked Kirchinga under Madagali Local Government Area of the state on Monday night, razing no fewer than five houses.

A source told SaharaReporters that the terrorists in large numbers arrived the village in pickup vans and motorcycles at about 4:00pm.

The Boko Haram fighters also shot an octogenarian in the leg before being repelled by troops of the Nigerian Army.

A resident said, "The devastation would have been worst but for the timely response by soldiers stationed in Kirchinga."

Commander of the troops in Madagali, Colonel Abdulsalam, also confirmed the attack.

He said, "Yes, there was an attack but it was repelled successfully."

