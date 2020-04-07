BREAKING: Coronavirus Kills 60-year-old Doctor In President Buhari's Hometown, Daura

SaharaReporters learnt that the doctor died of the virus in Daura, hometown of President Muhammadu Buhari.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 07, 2020

 

A doctor named Aliyu Yakubu, who works in Kastina State, has died of Coronavirus.

SaharaReporters learnt that the doctor died of the virus in Daura, hometown of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Governor of Katsina State, Aminu Masari, said the doctor was 60-year-old and died at the Nigeria Air Force Reference Hospital in Daura three days ago.

The governor said the deceased owned a private hospital in Daura and had visited Kogi where he hailed from and later travelled to Lagos.

Speaking further, Masari said, the deceased’s samples were taken to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control for diagnosis before his death, and that he was confirmed positive for Coronavirus.

He said, “We have received a bad news of COVID-19. The deceased’s samples showed COVID-19 positive.

“Before his death, he was also diagnosed with hepatitis and hypertension three years ago.”

Masari said the state medical response team was in Daura taking samples of all those, who had contact with the doctor before his death.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

PUBLIC HEALTH Chinese Ejecting Africans From Homes, Hotels Over Claims Of Importing Coronavirus Into Country
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Rivers Governor, Wike, Storms Caverton Helicopters Office Over Violation Of Movement Restriction
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Seven COVID-19 Patients Discharged In Abuja
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH There Are Local Solutions To Combat Coronavirus, Oyo Governor, Makinde, Says After Recovering From Virus
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Legal UPDATE: Magistrate Court Remands Two Pilots In Prison Custody For Violating Rivers Movement Ban
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigeria Records 16 New Coronavirus Cases As Toll Rises To 254
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

PUBLIC HEALTH Chinese Ejecting Africans From Homes, Hotels Over Claims Of Importing Coronavirus Into Country
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Rivers Governor, Wike, Storms Caverton Helicopters Office Over Violation Of Movement Restriction
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Seven COVID-19 Patients Discharged In Abuja
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH There Are Local Solutions To Combat Coronavirus, Oyo Governor, Makinde, Says After Recovering From Virus
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Opinion When Will Pastor Chris Oyakhilome Be Arrested For Spreading Injurious Falsehood? By Fredrick Nwabufo
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Politics Activist Asks Kogi Governor To Sack Commissioner Who Brutalised, Raped Lady Over Facebook Post
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Legal UPDATE: Magistrate Court Remands Two Pilots In Prison Custody For Violating Rivers Movement Ban
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Opinion “Traitors”, “Termites” “Vermin”: Governor Seyi Makinde Mulls Cabinet Shakeup By Abiodun Ladepo
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigeria Records 16 New Coronavirus Cases As Toll Rises To 254
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Police Release Gbadamosi After Being Arrested For Attending Funke Akindele's House Party
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH COVID-19 Clinical Trial To Begin In Lagos
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Chadian Army Kills More Boko Haram Terrorists As Shekau Begs Fighters Not To Run In New Audio
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad