BREAKING: Nigeria Records 16 New Coronavirus Cases As Toll Rises To 254

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 07, 2020

Google/Time

Nigeria has recorded 16 new Coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 254.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control disclosed this in a post on Twitter on Tuesday evening.

The new cases are spread across Lagos, Delta, Oyo, Kastina and the Federal Capital Territory.

It said, “Sixteen new cases of ‪#COVID19‬ have been reported in Nigeria: 10 in Lagos, two in the FCT, two in Oyo, one in Delta and one in Katsina. 

“As at 9:30pm 7th April, there are 254 confirmed cases of ‪#COVID19‬ reported in Nigeria. Fourty-four have been discharged with six deaths.”
 

SaharaReporters, New York

