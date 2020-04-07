Coronavirus: Senior Consultant Suspended By Unilorin Teaching Hospital For Covering Up Patient’s Death

The patient, who died on April 3, infected his wife with the virus before his demise.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 07, 2020

A senior consultant with the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital, Ilorin, Kwara State, Alakija Salami, has been suspended by management of the hospital for covering up the status and death of a patient, who recently returned to Nigeria from the United Kingdom.

A statement by the hospital’s management on Monday night said, “The management of University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital hereby suspends Prof A.K. Salami as a senior consultant in the hospital. 

“This is as a result of his unethical conduct in the admission, management and eventual release of the corpse of a suspected COVID-19 patient who died in the hospital on the 3rd of April, 2020.” 

Kwara currently has two confirmed cases of Coronavirus while at the national level, Nigeria has a total of 238 infections and five recorded deaths. 

SaharaReporters, New York

