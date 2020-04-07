Coronavirus: Senior Consultant Suspended By Unilorin Teaching Hospital For Covering Up Patient’s Death

A senior consultant with the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital, Ilorin, Kwara State, Alakija Salami, has been suspended by management of the hospital for covering up the status and death of a patient, who recently returned to Nigeria from the United Kingdom.

The patient, who died on April 3, infected his wife with the virus before his demise.

A statement by the hospital’s management on Monday night said, “The management of University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital hereby suspends Prof A.K. Salami as a senior consultant in the hospital.

“This is as a result of his unethical conduct in the admission, management and eventual release of the corpse of a suspected COVID-19 patient who died in the hospital on the 3rd of April, 2020.”

Kwara currently has two confirmed cases of Coronavirus while at the national level, Nigeria has a total of 238 infections and five recorded deaths.